Better weather forecasting pushed

Climate change has disrupted weather patterns, impacting how the national government prepares and informs the public about safety measures for strong typhoons.

“Weather patterns are now highly unpredictable. For instance, typhoon “Carina” hit at the end of July, whereas August was forecasted for one or two typhoons that never arrived. Now, we have typhoon “Enteng” in September,” said Carlos Primo David, Department of Environment and Natural Resources Undersecretary for Integrated Environmental Science, during a DZBB radio interview on Tuesday.

David emphasized that accurate forecasting is crucial for preparedness, likening it to the precise predictions seen in other countries. “Accurate forecasts help people prepare for heavy rainfall, which is essential for their safety.”

He noted that weather forecasting must evolve with the “new normal,” as historical patterns are no longer reliable. “We need daily or weekly updates due to changing storm paths,” David explained.

David advocated for enhanced forecasting and public warnings to prevent casualties and damage. “Modernization with PAGASA and coordinated warnings are key.”

Responsibility for flood management is shared. “Our role at DENR is reforestation to mitigate flooding. In urban areas, the DPWH and local government units handle flooding,” David added.