At least 12 migrants dead after vessel capsizes in Channel

BOULOGNE-SUR-MER, France, 3 Sept – At least 12 migrants have died after their vessel capsized while attempting to cross the Channel to Britain, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed on Tuesday. Rescue operations are ongoing, with two individuals still reported missing. Darmanin has announced his intention to visit the site near Boulogne-sur-Mer later today, underscoring the severity of the incident.

The tragic event highlights the ongoing challenges of illegal immigration, a critical issue for both the French and British governments. Over the past week, more than 2,000 migrants have arrived in Britain via small boats, as reported by the UK government. In response, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have pledged to intensify their cooperation to dismantle migrant smuggling networks.

British Interior Minister Yvette Cooper described the deaths as "horrifying and deeply tragic," emphasizing the urgent need to address "dangerous and criminal smuggler gangs" and enhance border security. The Channel, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, remains perilous for such crossings due to strong currents and heavy maritime traffic.