WORLD

At least 12 migrants dead after vessel capsizes in Channel

French and British officials respond to latest tragedy amid increasing illegal crossings
Firefighters and Civil Protection agents stand next to body bags of migrants on pier next to the water
Firefighters and Civil Protection agents stand next to bags containing the bodies of migrants who died after the sinking of a migrant boat attempting to cross the English Channel to England, in Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France, on 3 September 2024. Twelve migrants died off the northern French coast on 3 September trying to cross the Channel to England, the French government said, raising an earlier death toll. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on X that two migrants were still missing in the "terrible disaster" and several were injured after their boat ran into trouble, sparking a major rescue operation.Denis Charlet / AFP
Published on

BOULOGNE-SUR-MER, France, 3 Sept – At least 12 migrants have died after their vessel capsized while attempting to cross the Channel to Britain, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed on Tuesday. Rescue operations are ongoing, with two individuals still reported missing. Darmanin has announced his intention to visit the site near Boulogne-sur-Mer later today, underscoring the severity of the incident.

The tragic event highlights the ongoing challenges of illegal immigration, a critical issue for both the French and British governments. Over the past week, more than 2,000 migrants have arrived in Britain via small boats, as reported by the UK government. In response, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have pledged to intensify their cooperation to dismantle migrant smuggling networks.

British Interior Minister Yvette Cooper described the deaths as "horrifying and deeply tragic," emphasizing the urgent need to address "dangerous and criminal smuggler gangs" and enhance border security. The Channel, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, remains perilous for such crossings due to strong currents and heavy maritime traffic.

Firefighters and Civil Protection agents stand next to body bags of migrants on pier next to the water
Divers searching sunken yacht for UK tycoon's daughter find body

The latest disaster has drawn criticism from humanitarian organizations. Steve Smith, CEO of Care4Calais, questioned how many more lives must be lost before meaningful action is taken. He argued that the focus on security measures is only driving migrants to take increasingly dangerous risks.

(Sources: Agence France-Presse, Reuters)

migrants
deaths
rescuers
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph