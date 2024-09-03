Angeles City opens P41-M youth reformation center

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga —The city government has opened the P41-million Kanlungan ng Kabataan Reformation Center on Tuesday.

Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. led the inauguration of the facility that aims to provide shelter and rehabilitation for homeless individuals.

He said that the facility will also support youth in need of care and guidance.

“The Kanlungan ng Kabataan Reformation Center aims to be a beacon of hope, embodying the city’s compassionate approach to improving the lives of all its citizens,” Lazatin said.

The center is a multifaceted facility, encompassing the Bahay Pag-Asa, Sagip Batang Solvent Reformation Center, and temporary shelters for homeless families and mentally-challenged individuals.

The newly-built Kanlungan ng Kabataan also comprises a training center, a classroom for alternative learning systems, recreation areas, mess halls, dormitories with eight rooms, and a conference room.

Lazatin furthered that the center will soon collaborate with the Department of Education to provide ALS and enlist the assistance of TESDA for training programs.

According to City Social Welfare and Development officer Edna Duaso, licensed therapists are available on site to address the mental well-being of the children.

The city government, Duaso added, has also hired and trained house parents and staff, comprising social workers, to provide a supportive environment for the children.

Executive assistant IV Reina Manuel, who had supervised the construction of the newly-built reformation center with City Engineer’s Officer-in-Charge Helen Ayro, meanwhile, shared that the center will establish meal plans, house rules, and engaging activities to promote their well-being and growth.

With the opening of the center, Mayor Lazatin instructed Chief Adviser IC Calaguas to oversee the all-out rescue operations of street children and street families.

Calaguas, who then served as acting deputy director general of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency during the time of DG Aaron Aquino, was also instrumental in the establishment of PDEA’s Sagip Batang Solvent shelter in Quezong City back in 2019.

It has been Mayor Lazatin’s commitment to protect the welfare of homeless individuals, which reflects the city’s dedication to caring for society’s abandoned members and offering comprehensive support to vulnerable youth.

Present during the blessing of Kanlungan ng Kabataan are Vice Mayor Vicky Vega-Cabigting, City Councilors Atty. Arvin Suller, Alexander Indiongco, Marino Bañola, JC Aguas and Crisanto Cortez, and some department head and officers-in-charge.