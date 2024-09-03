A golden moment for Davao TOURISM Association

DATA president Nicole Hao Bian Ledesma welcomed everyone by sharing the association’s achievements over the past year and its plans for the upcoming year. “Tonight, we commemorate both the past and the future. Over the past five decades, DATA has proven to be the strongest and biggest private-led tourism association in the South of the Philippines.”

“In our endeavor to elevate our industry, it is imperative that we champion sustainability and be regenerative in our travel and business choices. This year’s flagship project is the creation of a sustainable tourism roadmap for Davao for the next five years. This roadmap outlines initiatives to implement impactful sustainable practices across different tourism sectors,” Nicole added.

She mentioned that the project was a collaboration among the members of DATA and expressed a desire for it to inspire and encourage other tourism players in the region and the country to embrace the idea of sustainable and responsible tourism.