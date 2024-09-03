3 mpox ‘close contact’ Caloocan residents quarantined

The local government of Caloocan City has placed three residents under quarantine after they were identified as close contacts of a confirmed monkeypox case.

While the specific details such as age, address and location of quarantine have not been disclosed, the city remains mpox-free and is implementing measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

“We have learned from the lessons of the past pandemic and are doing everything possible to prevent the occurrence and spread of mpox infection in our communities,” said Caloocan City Mayor Dale Gonzalo Malapitan.

Malapitan also announced the formation of a team composed of infectious disease and pathology experts to ensure a proper response in case of a confirmed mpox case within the city.

The official Facebook page of Malapitan has shared infographics providing basic information about monkeypox, including symptoms and prevention methods. A hotline number (09297095709) has been launched for Caloocan residents to report or inquire about the disease.

To recall, the Department of Health on 1 September confirmed two new cases of the milder Clade II strain, bringing the total number of active mpox cases in the Philippines to eight.