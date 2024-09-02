ZEROSE, brace yourselves. ZEROBASEONE (ZB1), the sensational nine-member boy group, is making its way to the Philippines as part of the highly-anticipated first world tour. Mark your calendars for 12 October, as the SM Mall of Asia Arena becomes the epicenter of an electrifying night with the 2024 ZEROBASEONE THE FIRST TOUR [TIMELESS WORLD] IN MANILA.

Straight out of Mnet’s reality show Boys Planet, ZEROBASEONE has quickly risen to global stardom, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide with their exceptional talent and undeniable charisma. Since the release of their debut mini-album, “Youth in the Shade,” in July 2023, the group has consistently shattered records and captivated audiences across the globe.

ZEROBASEONE’s journey is next-level inspiring and boasts a diverse lineup. This dynamic team includes six South Korean members; Sung Han Bin, Kim Ji Woong, Kim Tae Rae, Han Yu Jin, Park Gun Wook and Kim Gyu Vin, two members from China; Zhang Hao and Ricky, and one Korean-Canadian member, Seok Matthew, making them a truly international powerhouse.

Their debut EP, “Youth in the Shade,” made a massive impact, selling over a million copies on its first day and dominating global charts, securing the 11th spot on the IFPI’s list of best-selling albums for 2023.

ZEROBASEONE continues to evolve and impress with follow-up releases like “Melting Point” and “You Had Me At Hello,” proving that they’re here to stay and conquer the music scene. But that’s not all. ZEROBASEONE has continued to deliver hit after hit, with their latest single, “SWEAT,” dropping last 24 April.

The track has been met with rave reviews, with fans and critics alike praising the group’s growth and maturity. “SWEAT” is a testament to ZEROBASEONE’s commitment to pushing boundaries and exploring new musical horizons, ensuring that each release is a step forward in their artistic journey. The Manila concert is part of their world tour and promises to be a night to remember.

Fans, affectionately known as ZEROSE, have been eagerly awaiting this show, especially after ZB1’s unforgettable performance at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards in Bulacan, where member Sung Han Bin shone as the MC.

As the date of the Manila concert approaches, Filo ZEROSE are gearing up for what promises to be an amazing night. The Global Official Fanclub Pre-sale is set to open on 7 September, from 10 a.m to 10 p.m. Phl time, exclusively via smtickets.com. This exclusive pre-sale gives dedicated ZEROSE members the chance to secure their spots before tickets are made available to the general public. For those who miss out on the pre-sale, general ticketing will begin on 8 September at 12 noon, with tickets available through SM Tickets outlets nationwide and online.

Ticket prices are: Royalty soundcheck (standing a,b,c,d) – P12,500, royalty send-off (standing a,b,c,d) – P12,500, royalty (seated) – P12,500, regular (standing a,b,c,d) – P10,000, lower box a –P10,500, lower box b – P8,500, upper box – P5,500 and general admission – P2,500.