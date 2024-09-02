‘Wonder Boy’ fights in Mexico

World-rated super-bantamweight Carl Jammes “Wonder Boy” Martin finally makes his international debut as he tangles with Anthony Salas on 6 September in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Sporting a 23-0-0 win-loss-draw record with 18 knockouts, Martin traveled to Las Vegas a few months ago to set his world title bid in motion under the guidance of do-it-all American boxing personage Sean Gibbons.

Salas appears to be just a warmup for Martin, who is being groomed for stardom by the influential and well-connected Gibbons.

Holding a 18-9-1 mark with five knockouts, Salas hasn’t been quite lucky as of late.

Martin, a 25-year-old southpaw, last fought in December in Manila where he stopped the gutsy Chaiwat Buatkrathok of Thailand.

To prepare for his first fight since leaving the Philippines, Martin, born and bred in Ifugao, trained exclusively at Knuckleheads Boxing in Sin City.

Helping him out in sparring were Bruce Carrington and Jose Antonio Segura.