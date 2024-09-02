UAAP, MPBL, MPVA halted

Several sports events were called off due to the heavy rains and floods brought by tropical storm “Enteng” on Monday.

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) postponed the press launch of its Season 87 men’s basketball tournament due to the inclement weather.

It moved its press conference to Wednesday at Novotel Manila in Cubao, Quezon City.

The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) and Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPBVA) were also halted.

The affected MPBL games were the collisions between Sarangani and Caloocan, Marikina and Rizal and Manila and Pangasinan set at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on Monday.

The MPBL will resume on Tuesday at Olivarez College with matches featuring Pampanga against Bacolod, Bulacan against Mindoro, and Parañaque against San Juan.