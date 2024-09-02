Socmed fake news targets port magnate

Misleading information that is being passed off as news stories has targeted global port tycoon Enrique K. Razon Jr. as his flagship company International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) issued an advisory for the public not to be deceived.

“We have been alerted to a fabricated news story circulating on Facebook that falsely claims Enrique K. Razon Jr., chairperson of International Container Terminal Services Inc., Bloomberry Resorts Corporation and Prime Infra, is being sued by the Central Bank of the Philippines following a ‘recent interview.’”

Aim is to mislead

ICTSI said in a statement the fake news item has been designed to resemble the interface of the daily broadsheet’s website and features a lead photo of Razon.

It has been further promoted through sponsored posts on Facebook and Instagram, according to the statement.

“We wish to inform the public that Mr. Razon has no pending civil or criminal cases before any Philippine court or government agency,” it added. “We urge everyone to exercise caution and critical thinking when encountering such information online. Please rely on official ICTSI information and verified sources for accurate and reliable news,” according to the ICTSI advisory.