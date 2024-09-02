SHINING INHERITANCE SET TO CONQUER AFTERNOON RATINGS

TThe much-anticipated Filipino adaptation of the beloved K-drama Brilliant Legacy offers viewers a poignant tale of hope, resilience and the power of dreams in the series Shining Inheritance.

Premiering on GMA Afternoon Prime on 9 September, the series is headlined by two of the brightest stars from Sparkle GMA Artist Center: Kyline Alcantara as Joanna De La Costa and Kate Valdez as Inna Villarazon.

Kyline shared that she personally requested veteran actress Coney Reyes to slap her to make the scene more realistic

“Sinabi ko talaga kay Tita Coney noong may sampalan scene kami na totohanin nya ang sampal para maging natural ang eksena namin. Noong una aayaw nya baka masaktan daw ako pero pinilit ko siya na sampalin ako (I really told Tita Coney during our slapping scene that she should make the slap real to make our scene natural. At first, she was hesitant because she was worried she might hurt me, but I insisted that she should slap me),” Kyline said.

Joining them in the family drama are Paul Salas as Francis Abrigo, Michael Sager as Euan De La Costa, Roxie Smith as Aimee Vergara and seasoned actress Coney Reyes as Aurea De La Costa.

Coney is thankful for the younger cast members in the series, as she is continuously learning from them and improving her craft.

“Talagang inaaral nila ang script at roles nila, nakakatuwa ‘yun. Nakikita mo talaga ang dedication nila sa trabaho natin (They really study their scripts and roles, which is wonderful. You can truly see their dedication to our work),” Coney said.

Adding more depth to the story are some of the country’s most respected artists in film and television: Wendell Ramos as Charlie Abrigo, Glydel Mercado as Lani Vergara-Villarazon, Aubrey Miles as Sonia De La Costa and Gio Alvarez as Edwin Rodriguez.

Also featured in this drama series are promising stars Dave Bornea as Archie, Jamir Zabarte as Mark, Seth Dela Cruz as Nono Villarazon and Charuth as Cecile Bautista.

Under the helm of director Jorron Lee Monroy, Shining Inheritance unfolds the dazzling optimism and determination of Inna to reach her dream of owning a restaurant someday. However, her journey becomes more challenging than ever with the collapse of their family business following her father’s passing.

Left with a cruel stepmother and stepsister, Lani and Aimee, Inna and her brother, Nono, must navigate a series of unfortunate events.

This is also Aubrey Miles’s first afternoon series with GMA Network, and she shared a story about the evolution of tapings and shootings in showbiz

“Kung sino man ang nakaisip ng stylist, marami salamat. They make our lives easier. Dati kapag marami kang eksena lahat ng damit at gamit ikaw ang may dala nun. Buti talaga ngayon may stylist na in-charge sa mga ganyan (Whoever thought of having a stylist, thank you very much. They make our lives easier. Before, when you had many scenes, you had to bring all the clothes and items yourself. It’s really great that now we have stylists in charge of that),” Aubrey said.

Shining Inheritance is produced by the GMA Entertainment Group.

Don’t miss the world premiere of Shining Inheritance on 9 September, Mondays to Fridays at 4 p.m. on GMA Afternoon Prime and Kapuso Stream.