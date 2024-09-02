Shifting perspectives: A fresh take on Suzhou

I recently had what a colleague described as the “best time of my life” in China. I’m not entirely sure if that comment was meant as a compliment, but my trip certainly left a lasting impression, even amid a packed schedule.

As one of the media delegates sponsored by the China Public Diplomacy Association, I had the opportunity to explore Beijing, Suzhou, Yancheng, and Shanghai to gain a firsthand, comprehensive understanding of China’s economic, social, and cultural landscape.

Among the rising economic centers is Suzhou, a vibrant and scenic city that remains largely unknown to many.

Suzhou, whose name originates from the Old Yue term “Gusu,” meaning “satisfied places,” was among the first cities officially designated as a “national historical and cultural city” in China.

It spans 8,657.32 square kilometers, has a population of 12.96 million, and recorded a gross domestic product of RMB 2,465.33 billion in 2023.

Emerging tech, innovation hub

The narrative that China merely relies on being a copycat of developed nations is both false and outdated.

Similarly, the belief that Chinese products are inherently low-quality is also incorrect.

These notions fail to acknowledge the substantial advancements China has made in business and technology. China’s robust academic institutions and innovative research have been the driving force behind many of the country’s leading firms and tech startups, demonstrating a commitment to genuine innovation and high-quality production.

A visit to Suzhou Vocational University highlighted China’s technological progress.