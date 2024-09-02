SEXY WITH A SOPHISTICATED EDGE

It’s that time of the year! Sartorialists gathered for the much-anticipated Bench Fashion Week Holiday 2024 series, featuring Manila’s hottest new designers and a sizzling underwear show. Another one for the books, it was one of those sexy weekends that left you wanting more.

Robby Carmona returned to the director’s booth, delivering three shows that matched the energy of the collections and their designers, running the gamut from classic elegance to avant-garde chic. There were lights, sounds, bells, whistles and everything in between.

Day 1: Dancing on the Fancy Train

Kicking off this season were three collections that were polar opposites of each other. There was edgy streetwear from R’bonney Nola (designed by Ms. Universe 2022 R’bonney Nola Gabriel) and Anthony Ramirez, and flirty femme from Rhett Eala for Kashieca.

In her first BFW outing, Miss Universe 2022 R’bonney Gabriel, designing under her namesake brand R’bonney Nola, served up club and streetwear using upcycled and recycled materials. Naming the collection “How to Survive on Land and Sea,” she drew inspiration from both her hometown of Houston and Philippine beaches. Chelsea Manalo, Miss Universe-Philippines 2024, walked the runway in a creation by her fellow beauty queen.