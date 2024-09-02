SEXY WITH A SOPHISTICATED EDGE

It’s that time of the year! Sartorialists gathered for the much-anticipated Bench Fashion Week Holiday 2024 series, featuring Manila’s hottest new designers and a sizzling underwear show. Another one for the books, it was one of those sexy weekends that left you wanting more.
Robby Carmona returned to the director’s booth, delivering three shows that matched the energy of the collections and their designers, running the gamut from classic elegance to avant-garde chic. There were lights, sounds, bells, whistles and everything in between.
Day 1: Dancing on the Fancy Train
Kicking off this season were three collections that were polar opposites of each other. There was edgy streetwear from R’bonney Nola (designed by Ms. Universe 2022 R’bonney Nola Gabriel) and Anthony Ramirez, and flirty femme from Rhett Eala for Kashieca.
In her first BFW outing, Miss Universe 2022 R’bonney Gabriel, designing under her namesake brand R’bonney Nola, served up club and streetwear using upcycled and recycled materials. Naming the collection “How to Survive on Land and Sea,” she drew inspiration from both her hometown of Houston and Philippine beaches. Chelsea Manalo, Miss Universe-Philippines 2024, walked the runway in a creation by her fellow beauty queen.
Rhett Eala, for Kashieca, stayed true to form, elevating his classic silhouettes with luxurious fabrics, draping and varied garment lengths. Playing with versatility, his pieces made for the perfect capsule party collection for the holidays! Brand ambassador Gabbi Garcia wore one of the standout pieces from the show — a silvery bandeau top paired with a matching full skirt.
Closing the evening’s runway was designer Anthony Ramirez, a fashionista favorite for his daring silhouettes and semi-androgynous designs. He took his cues from ‘90s Japanese pop and gangster culture, applying these elements to sharply-cut suits, leather bustiers and sexy bodysuits. The collection, named “Boryokudon,” is not for the fashion faint of heart but is highly covetable for anyone looking to make a showstopping entrance, just like his muses, veteran model Ria Bolivar and Miss Universe Philippines-Taguig Christi McGarry.
Day 2: The Dark Side of Romance and then some!
In a unique interstellar collection, Jenni Contreras x Human took everyone on a trip to the light fantastic with “Chapter 2: Universe H.” She explored the idea that everyone is plugged into a simulation and nothing is real — the irony of being inspired by aliens with a brand named Human.
Designers Bon Hansen and Antonina presented two truly special collections inspired by their perceptions of love. Working with a palette of gray, black, cream and white, they presented romance through the lens of their personal aesthetics.
Hansen was inspired by the film Markova, using his hands to create sharply cut suits balanced with asymmetry, lace, linen and silk. Waistcoats and jackets were cut into pieces and layered over skirts and pants, as an ode to androgyny.
Antonina stepped out of the ordinary with her wedding collection aptly named “I Don’t,” showcasing her vulnerable side. Men wore white, while women wore black, or perhaps both the bride and groom in white, or a woman dressed in a suit enrobed in mesh. Bold and brave, the collection evoked a sense of love realized, or even love lost.
Day 3: Tripping the Light (and Sexy) Fantastic
Bench Fashion Week closed out the weekend with two shows that took the audience on one hot and heavy ride!
Chito Vijandre transported guests back to a time when fashion was all about the sashay. It was whimsical and theatrical, evoking Frida Kahlo and Twiggy vibes, with a touch of chain mail. Gold, sparkles and flowers created an explosion of color, texture and disco ball brilliance!
And then there were the bodies — Bench Body, that is. Some of the metro’s hottest models, in all shapes and sizes, walked in the brand’s latest underwear collection. A touch of silk here, some fringe there and a bit of lace elevated it to a whole new level of sizzling hot.
Celebrity models Max Collins, Kira Balinger, Celeste Cortesi and Kaila Estrada turned up the heat, but it was the hot mamas Ina Raymundo and Sunshine Cruz who definitely stole the show.
As the lights dimmed on Bench Fashion Week Holiday 2024, one thing became clear: it’s the season for making dramatic entrances from the moment you walk through the door.