PNP: Quiboloy still inside KoJC compound

The Philippine National Police on Monday insisted fugitive religious leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy was still holed up inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) compound in Davao City.

“With due respect to those who are saying that he [Quiboloy] is not there [in the compound] — they think he is not there and they claim that they know he’s not there — again, they are entitled to their own opinion, but we cannot take their statements hook, line, and sinker,” PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said in a press briefing in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

She said the PNP has acquired “valuable information” indicating that Quiboloy is hiding in an underground facility at the KoJC compound. We are close to getting him, she added.

“We have information on hand and we know he’s there. No less than the commander is saying that they have valuable information claiming that they are still there, and this is being backed up by our devices and technologies,” she added.

“With the information at hand plus monitoring reports from our special equipment and devices, we believe that we are in the stage — that we are close to locating him. It’s just a matter of how to penetrate that particular area,” Fajardo said.

She warned those coddling persons with existing arrest warrants.

“Our PNP chief said it before — that those supporting Pastor Quiboloy and claiming that there is an excessive force being employed by the PNP, again, instead of showing support for Pastor Quiboloy… let us not forget that there are those seeking justice — those who were allegedly victimized by the pastor and others,” she said.

Fajardo cited the weight of the cases filed against Quiboloy “involving child abuse, sexual abuse, and even qualified trafficking.”

“We should remind them that what we are doing is not just a desire of the PNP, but we are implementing the court’s order to serve the warrants of arrest,” she said.

Blocking cops

The PNP has searched close to 50 percent of the 30-hectare compound. “There are still buildings that have resistance and they don’t want us to enter,” she said.

She said KoJC members were blocking the cops from entering the remaining gates in the compound.

“This is contrary to the protection order issued by a court that there should be no blockades and barriers in their way. They themselves are placing metal barriers, water tanks, and fire trucks there,” she pointed out.

Fajardo said that the blocking attempts by the KoJC members were delaying the police operation. “That’s why we are appealing to the KoJC officers — you might as well cooperate so we can hasten our operations,” she added.

The PNP is on the 10th day of its search. “The PNP does not intend to leave the compound until we are satisfied all corners have been inspected,” Fajardo said.

Meanwhile, KoJC members “peacefully” commemorated their 39th anniversary, the PNP said.

“On 1 September, the PNP successfully facilitated a smooth and peaceful observance of the KoJC’s 39th Feast of Passover, despite the concurrent execution of a lawful police operation within the church’s compound,” the PNP said.

“The PNP’s meticulous planning and strategic, non-intrusive presence ensured the protection of human rights and public safety,” it added.