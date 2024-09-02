Petecio wants to lead talent search

Two-time Olympic medalist Nesthy Petecio wants to return the favor by setting up a fully-equipped training center in her hometown of Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur, in the hopes of finding topnotch talent.

Fresh from taking the bronze in Paris, Petecio says the local government in Santa Cruz has been informed of her plans as well as former senator Bato Dela Rosa, who also hails from the same municipality.

But for it to thrive, Petecio believes that the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) should play a pivotal role in the establishment of the gym.

Petecio said she feels that tycoon Manny Pangilinan should lead the way with ABAP chairman Ricky Vargas and the inner circle of the association rallying behind her.

“It’s a plan. I opened it up to (Santa Cruz) Mayor Nelson Sala. I also pitched it to Governor Yvonne Cagas and Sen. Bato dela Rosa,” Petecio said during a thanksgiving event by Adidas in Taguig City on a rainy Monday.

“I want to get started as soon as possible so that I can share my knowledge with my hometown in Santa Cruz. I hope a lot more people will support it.”

A gym would benefit Petecio’s cause in helping promote the sport at the grassroots level just like Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, who set up her own weightlifting gym in Jala-jala, Rizal and Zamboanga City.

Petecio also said her father Teodoro, who taught her how to box at an early age, already has around 15 students that could benefit from training inside a gym with the proper equipment.

She wants the gym to serve as a springboard for aspiring athletes who want to use sports as a way out of poverty, just like she did all those years ago.

“Papa has been training young boxers despite the lack of equipment. I would ask for some equipment from ABAP and they would grant it,” Petecio said.

“This project would not just benefit boxing but also to the youth who want to use sports as a way to help out their families,” added the Tokyo silver medalist.