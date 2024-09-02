PabJoshJahKenStell — Truly, Madly, Deeply!

The 76-minute documentary titled Pagtatag, directed by Jed Regala, is not the usual SB19 content where we see John Pablo Nase, Josh Cullen Santos, Justin de Dios, Ken Suson and Stell Ajero engaging in fan service that A’TIN are accustomed to — playing competitive games, showing off their goofy sides, bursting into song, dancing in the street or studio, walking or running around and just being the boys they used to be.
This documentary showcases a different side of them. They are no longer the pump-and-grind boy band with hordes of fans screaming their lungs out. Here, the Mahalima have grown into men who place a premium on their artistry, collaboration and, of course, their beloved A’TIN. This phase of their career is no longer a mere joyride for them. They have transformed into committed artists in the truest sense of the word. Their ambition, drive and passion are undeniably fueled by the goal of bringing Filipino talent and music to a global stage.
Fast, furious and tightly edited, with some of the money shots capturing the Southeast Asian Pop Superstar Group in states of bewilderment, pensiveness and moments of silence that screamed volumes.
As spectators, we were treated to a cinematic experience that included behind-the-scenes footage from the Pagtatag! Era -- showing the artistic and production preparations for the kick-off concert, highlights of the Philippine tour, the sharing of thoughts and pressures faced during the United States and Canada tours, the legal issues concerning the use of their brand and name, the cancellation of the Asian tour leg and the eventual resolution of these legal matters. The documentary concluded with snippets from the finale concert at the Araneta Coliseum.
Reality Bites
The documentary was not intended for newly minted A’TIN; it was for those who have been with them since they became a P-pop group fueled by ambition and daring. Some scenes showed why the first leg of the international tour was not a walk in the park -- they carried and hauled their massive suitcases through airports, slept overnight in buses while traveling from one state to another, with a show scheduled to happen in a matter of hours. This part of the documentary highlighted the boys’ discipline and diligence. You gain a deeper appreciation for them as the documentary shows them packing their luggage, steaming their own clothes and even managing their outfit changes without assistants during concert breaks.
A heart-wrenching part of the documentary shows how the travels and performances pushed SB19 to physical and emotional exhaustion. This becomes even clearer in scenes where De Dios is obviously unwell, yet the show must go on, right? Justin pushes himself, blowing his nose between concert stages. Ajero is frequently heard requesting syrup to relieve throat discomfort or flu-like symptoms. Pablo is unable to finish a performance and the camera captures Josh and Ken in moments of silence, clearly battling inner turmoil.
The most powerful images in the documentary are those that show the Mahalima in solitary moments, appearing frightened and lost, holding back doubts, insecurities, questions and worries. But after their brief interlude with solitude, they remember they are not alone. They have each other and, together, they can overcome anything and everything -- do the impossible, reach for the stars and, yes, iwagayway ang watawat ng Pilipinas sa buong mundo (proudly wave the Philippine flag before the world).
Brand and name issue
The legal issues SB19 faced in November 2023 were a difficult time for the P-pop kings. As presented in the documentary and shared by the group, they were not allowed by their former management to use their name, which led to the cancellation of several shows scheduled for the Asian leg. At previous events they attended, they were introduced by their first names. In some instances in the documentary, A’TIN chanted “Mahalima” as the group took the stage for a performance.
As for how the amicable agreement with ShowBT Entertainment came to fruition, the details of the meetings, discussions and the individual thoughts and feelings of each member did not make it into the final documentary cut. It is, of course, the prerogative of IZ Entertainment and SB19 to decide what they believe should be made public about the settlement. However, what transpired on screen felt clinical and safe. Understandably, a non-disclosure agreement may be the reason why the documentary team took that artistic compromise regarding the legal issue, avoiding any aftermath and drama.
From what I observed in the documentary, the legal issue surrounding their brand and name made SB19 collectively and individually stronger. They exhausted all avenues of communication to resolve problems and issues. And yes, the professional manner they employed, along with their trust in each other, ultimately secured their name and brand.
Take Away
For all who have watched the documentary, the biggest takeaway is, of course, the realization that SB19 are dreamers who keep their feet on the ground as they reach for the stars. There is more to them than their visuals, whether natural or enhanced. They are artists, creators, concert developers, collaborators, dancers, rappers, producers, friends and, most importantly, family. They are forever grateful to have A’TIN and fully appreciate that without their fans, they are nothing. As the credits of the documentary flashed on the screen, it brings comfort to know that they have each other and the Ama, na siyang kanilang agimat at gabay (who is their source of strength and guidance).
SB19 — brothers for real and for life!