PabJoshJahKenStell — Truly, Madly, Deeply!

Brand and name issue

The legal issues SB19 faced in November 2023 were a difficult time for the P-pop kings. As presented in the documentary and shared by the group, they were not allowed by their former management to use their name, which led to the cancellation of several shows scheduled for the Asian leg. At previous events they attended, they were introduced by their first names. In some instances in the documentary, A’TIN chanted “Mahalima” as the group took the stage for a performance.

As for how the amicable agreement with ShowBT Entertainment came to fruition, the details of the meetings, discussions and the individual thoughts and feelings of each member did not make it into the final documentary cut. It is, of course, the prerogative of IZ Entertainment and SB19 to decide what they believe should be made public about the settlement. However, what transpired on screen felt clinical and safe. Understandably, a non-disclosure agreement may be the reason why the documentary team took that artistic compromise regarding the legal issue, avoiding any aftermath and drama.

From what I observed in the documentary, the legal issue surrounding their brand and name made SB19 collectively and individually stronger. They exhausted all avenues of communication to resolve problems and issues. And yes, the professional manner they employed, along with their trust in each other, ultimately secured their name and brand.

Take Away

For all who have watched the documentary, the biggest takeaway is, of course, the realization that SB19 are dreamers who keep their feet on the ground as they reach for the stars. There is more to them than their visuals, whether natural or enhanced. They are artists, creators, concert developers, collaborators, dancers, rappers, producers, friends and, most importantly, family. They are forever grateful to have A’TIN and fully appreciate that without their fans, they are nothing. As the credits of the documentary flashed on the screen, it brings comfort to know that they have each other and the Ama, na siyang kanilang agimat at gabay (who is their source of strength and guidance).

SB19 — brothers for real and for life!