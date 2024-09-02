NEW IMPORT, NEW HOPE

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5 p.m. — Blackwater vs Phoenix

7:30 p.m. — NLEX vs Barangay Ginebra

Slumping Phoenix tries to turn things around by bringing in replacement import Brandone Francis when it takes on a now-confident Blackwater in Group B of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Lumbering at the bottom of the standings after three winless outings, the Fuel Masters seek to resuscitate their flatlining campaign in the scheduled 5 p.m. curtain-raiser.

Meanwhile, NLEX fresh off an upset win over San Miguel Beer battles Barangay Ginebra San Miguel to tighten its grip at the second spot in their 7:30 p.m. tussle.

After going all-Filipino in a 99-116 loss to unbeaten Rain or Shine last Friday, Phoenix found a replacement for Jay McKinnis in the 29-year-old Dominican, who college ball at Texas Tech.

The 6-foot-5 Francis went undrafted in the 2019 National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft but has an impressive resume playing internationally.

He led Prawira Harum Bandung in winning the Indonesian Basketball League (IBL) crown last year. Francis was also named IBL Foreign Player of the Year that season.

Francis is the third import tapped by the Fuel Masters after McKinnis’ first replacement, Le’ Bryan Nash, was measured over the 6-foot-6 height limit.

He will get a baptism of fire against the Bossing led by George King.

The replacement for underperforming Ricky Ledo was impressive in his debut as he sizzled for 33 points and 19 rebounds in a 95-88 upset of the Kings last Friday to barge in the win column and snap a three-game skid.

Blackwater eyes to end the first salvo of the double-round robin group stage on a high note.

“We hope and pray that we continue with our momentum. We’re gonna need to be better moving forward,” Bossing coach Jeff Cariaso said.

Backstopping King are Sedrick Barefield, Troy Rosario, Christian David and James Kwekuteye against Phoenix’s Francis, RJ Jazul, Jayjay Alejandro, Kai Ballungay and Ricci Rivero.

The Road Warriors, on the other hand, looks for a follow-up to their 112-108 stunner over the Beermen in overtime in Cagayan de Oro City last Saturday.

NLEX sports a 3-1 slate at solo second spot behind unbeaten Rain or Shine (4-0).

The Road Warriors have proven they are not just an import Myke Henry and Robert Bolick squad.

It was the unheralded trio of Jhan Nermal, Richie Rodger and Robbie Herndon that took charge in the extra five minutes after Mike Miranda carried NLEX in the fourth period.

The Kings, on the other hand, are on a shaky disposition after three games.

Its lone win came at the expense of San Miguel in Ginebra’s second outing after suffering a 64-73 loss to the Elasto Painters in the conference opener.

Resident import Justin Brownlee, who dropped 37 points in the previous match, will need more support from the locals.