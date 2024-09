LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the opening of the National Peace Consciousness Month (NPCM) and commemoration of the 28th anniversary of the 1996 Final Peace Agreement with Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) at the Ceremonial Hall of Malacañang Palace on Monday, 2 September 2024. Joining the President were Opapru Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., MNLF Muslimin Sema, and MNLF Vice Chairman Abdulkarim Misuari. YUMMIE DINGDING











YUMMIE DINGDING/ PPA POOL

