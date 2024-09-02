Luzon corridor plan shortlists 43 projects

Fifteen additional projects were presented to the Steering Committee of the Luzon Economic Corridor in its second meeting last week, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Secretary Frederick Go said yesterday.

On the sidelines of the Franchise Asia Philippines 2024 International Franchise Conference in Pasay City, Go said the 15 projects endorsed to the Steering Committee were in addition to the 28 projects submitted during their first meeting in May this year.

“We presented 28 before plus 15 now. So that’s a total of 43, right? But the idea now is they’ve seen all of it and they’re going to narrow it down. I really think at the end of the day, the ideal number should be around five or six,” he told reporters.

Infra, energy deals endorsed

Go said among the projects endorsed were submitted by the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, the Department of Energy, and the Department of Public Works and Highways.

He added the rail project connecting Subic, Zambales and Batangas provinces is the only project that the Luzon Economic Corridor parties have publicly identified as a priority.

The economic czar also sees that energy projects are crucial in developing the Luzon Economic Corridor.

The initiative is an offshoot of the Trilateral Leaders’ Summit of the Philippines, United States and Japan, which aims to bring in investments in the western parts of Luzon.

The Steering Committee is set to hold its third meeting in November, Go said.