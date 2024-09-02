NEWS

KOJC anniv ‘peaceful’ amid hunt for Quiboloy — PNP

(FILES) PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo
Published on

The Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) had "peacefully" commemorated its 39th anniversary despite the ongoing hunt for their leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the Philippine National Police said Monday.

In a statement, PNP recognized the Feast of Passover, a significant event for the KOJC community, saying it proceeded “without major incidents.”

“On September 1, 2024, the PNP successfully facilitated a smooth and peaceful observance of the KOJC's 39th Feast of Passover, despite the concurrent execution of a lawful police operation within the church’s compound,” the PNP said. 

“The PNP’s meticulous planning and strategic, non-intrusive presence, ensured the protection of human rights and public safety,” it added

