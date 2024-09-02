KOJC anniv ‘peaceful’ amid hunt for Quiboloy — PNP

The Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) had "peacefully" commemorated its 39th anniversary despite the ongoing hunt for their leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the Philippine National Police said Monday.

In a statement, PNP recognized the Feast of Passover, a significant event for the KOJC community, saying it proceeded “without major incidents.”

“On September 1, 2024, the PNP successfully facilitated a smooth and peaceful observance of the KOJC's 39th Feast of Passover, despite the concurrent execution of a lawful police operation within the church’s compound,” the PNP said.

“The PNP’s meticulous planning and strategic, non-intrusive presence, ensured the protection of human rights and public safety,” it added