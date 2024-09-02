Knights keeping fingers crossed

Letran College vows to make sure veteran player Paolo Javillonar will make it to the main roster of Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament after he was seen playing for Converge in a tournament in Davao last August.

Fr. Victor Calvo Jr., the school’s athletic director, told DAILY TRIBUNE that they are appealing to the NCAA management committee for Javillonar to be able to play out his last season with the Knights.

Javillonar was drafted by the FiberXers last July as the 19th overall pick in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Draft but opted to play his final year with Letran.

He did play for Converge for three minutes during their game against Phoenix in the 39th Kadayawan Festival where he scored two points in the one minute and 19-second mark in the second quarter.

Javillonar never played in the tournament after the game, which also had Rain or Shine and University Athletic Association of the Philippines champion De La Salle University as the other squads competing.

“It’s under appeal now. No info when the decision will be given,” Calvo said.

“They (NCAA mancomm) will decide.”

Letran will begin its campaign on Sunday when it faces San Sebastian College at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Student-athletes aren’t allowed to compete outside of the NCAA unless it is with their squads.

Should Javillonar get cleared, it will be a sigh of relief fror head coach Allen Ricardo as Letran will be marching to Season 100 without star rookie Jonathan Manalili due to an undisclosed injury.

The Knights are looking to improve from their 2-16 win-loss record from Season 99.