JUST IN: Atty. Torreon demands PNP Chief Marbil's response on alleged tunnel excavation in JMC Basement

Atty. Israelito Torreon, in a recent Facebook post, urged PNP Chief Marbil to grant immediate access to the JMC Basement to verify a photograph that allegedly shows a tunnel being excavated. Torreon expressed serious concerns about the legality of the police's actions, citing Rule 113 Section 11 of the Rules of Court, which stipulates that a search warrant is required for any intrusive searches unless there is a valid arrest. He emphasized that in this case, no arrest or search warrant has been issued, rendering any search conducted in the past 11 days unlawful and any evidence obtained inadmissible.

Torreon further argued that using an arrest warrant as a pretext for an extensive search, such as excavating a tunnel, violates legal protocols and opens up the involved police officers to potential criminal, civil, and administrative liabilities. Despite these serious allegations, the Police Regional Office 11 has yet to comment on the matter. Torreon’s post ends with a stark warning to those involved, highlighting the potential financial and legal repercussions they may face due to their actions.