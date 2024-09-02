Jayda and her ‘Sad Girl Hours’

Rising star Jayda is set to take the music world by storm with the release of her much-anticipated album, Sad Girl Hours. As one of the country’s most promising young artists, Jayda continues to carve out her own unique space in the music scene with her introspective lyrics, captivating melodies, and a voice that resonates deeply with her audience.

With Sad Girl Hours, she offers fans a deeply personal concept album that chronicles the emotional journey of growing pains, healing and the lessons that come with heartbreak.

One of the tracks in the album, “Lumimot Sa ‘Yo,” is an anthemic pop ballad about moving on that stands out for its messages of self-love and acceptance in the final stage of healing from heartbreak, along with the song’s creative journey, in which Jayda details in a recent interview. She told the press of the challenge in writing the track. “English is my first language, so it took me a while to finish this one,” Jayda admits, detailing the struggle of dealing with writing outside her comfort zone and writer’s block. Even so, when she did overcome these hurdles, she ended up with one of the most powerful tracks on the album.

Jayda’s evolution as an artist is evident in the fresh direction she has taken with “Lumimot Sa ‘Yo.” The track’s piano-driven sound, combined with Jayda’s heartfelt, journal-like lyrics, showcases her deep connection to and willingness to bare her soul in music. “I’ve always been drawn to introspective songwriting,” she says. “But this particular song is less about telling a specific story and more about expressing an internal dialogue — a message to the universe about wanting to be loved right.”

Jayda’s journey in the music industry has been nothing short of inspiring. In addition to her latest album, she already made significant contributions to the music scene. Her journey began with her debut single “Text” in 2018, followed by the EP “In My Room,” which included the fan-favorite track “Happy For You.” She has also tried her hand at directing, notably the music videos of her own songs “Paano Kung Naging Tayo?” and “M.U. (Malabong Usapan).” These efforts established her as a versatile artist, setting the stage for Jayda’s continued evolution in Sad Girl Hours.

As Jayda continues to make a name for herself, her upcoming releases promise to dive even deeper into her artistry. Her fans can also look forward to a special visual component accompanying “Loved For Once,” as Jayda hints at exciting projects that will further showcase her creative vision.

As she shares Sad Girl Hours with the world, Jayda leaves a message for those who, like her, are still waiting for someone to choose them: “During the whole process of waiting, it’s important to choose yourself. That way, no matter what happens, you’ll find some level of contentment, and you’ll be okay.”

Sad Girl Hours is now officially released with “Lumimot Sa ‘Yo” leading the charge as the focus track. The album is a must-listen for anyone who has ever had to mend a broken heart.