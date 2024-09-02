Injured Obiena back in Manila

Ernest John Obiena is back in Manila a few days after announcing that he is shutting down his season to undergo back surgery.

A reliable DAILY TRIBUNE source confirmed Obiena’s quiet and low-profile arrival last Saturday, saying that he will be staying here for around three weeks.

He met with some friends and supporters on Sunday and attended the birthday party of the wife of his legal counsel, Atty. Bobbet Bruce, on Sunday evening together with his parents, Jeanette and Emerson.

He, however, has yet to undergo surgery to treat his back problem.

“Yes, he’s already here,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity to give the 28-year-old Obiena and his family some privacy.

After a heartbreaking campaign in the Paris Olympics, in which he failed to secure a medal despite his status as the No. 2 pole vaulter in the world, Obiena posted a pair of forgettable results in two legs of the Diamond League.

He registered 5.82 meters to finish joint third with Sondre Guttormsen of Norway and Kurtis Marschall of Australia in Lausanne.

Then, he logged another 5.82 meters to finish fifth in the Silesia leg of the Diamond League, an event that was made memorable by the record-breaking performance of Swedish sensation Armand Duplantis.

A few days later, Obiena revealed that he got diagnosed with a stress fracture in his spine, requiring him to sit out in the next four weeks.

“To avoid worsening the fracture, I shall prudently cancel my season, including the Philippines pole vault competition scheduled for September 20,” he said, regretting the unfortunate situation that barred him from competing in the final round of the Diamond League in Brussels.

“Hopefully, now that I’ve identified the source of my back problems this year, with the required four-week off to heal, I’m hoping to return pain-free and ready for the 2025 indoor season.”

“Thank you for your support. I love you all and promise, ‘I’ll be back!’”

For now, Obiena can rest and recover in the company of his family and friends at home.