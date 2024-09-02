Hyun Bin, Jung Woosung star in new thriller wealth and power

Next year, two of Korea’s biggest stars will go head-to-head in a dramatic on-screen showdown in Made in Korea -- a thrilling new series coming exclusively to Disney+.

Set in the turbulent 1970s, Made in Korea is a riveting crime thriller about Kitae, a man consumed with a desire for wealth and power, and Geonyoung, a stalwart prosecutor who stands in his way. Constantly at loggerheads, the pair find themselves involved in an era-defining incident that will forever change their futures.

Starring Hyun Bin (Crash Landing On You, Confidential Assignment) as Kitae and Jung Woosung (12.12: The Day, Hunt) as Geonyoung, Made in Korea is written by Park Eunkyo (Sea of Tranquility, Mother) and Park Joonseok (A Normal Family), directed by Woo Minho (The Man Standing Next, Inside Men) and produced by Hive Media Corp (Inside Men, The Man Standing Next, Seoul Spring).

Made in Korea is the latest Korean series to be announced as part of the ever-expanding selection of unmissable APAC storytelling on Disney+. In 2024 alone, over 10 high-quality Korean titles have been released, building on the positive momentum of the streamer’s APAC content slate from 2023, which featured hits including Moving, Big Bet and The Worst of Evil. A Shop For Killers currently stands as 2024’s most viewed local original series on Disney+ in APAC (based on views). Later this year, fans of unmissable storytelling will be able to enjoy several highly anticipated Korean originals including The Tyrant, Unmasked, Gangnam B-Side and Light Shop, as well as premium, talent-driven scripted dramas in 2025 including Tempest, Low Life and Nine Puzzles.

Stream Made in Korea next year exclusively on Disney+.