Go cites barangay leaders’ role

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go emphasized the critical role of barangay leaders in strengthening local governance as he attended the Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) National Congress at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Saturday, 31 August.

The event, led by LNB President Maria Katrina Jessica Dy from Isabela, brought together barangay officials from various local government units, including Antique, Cebu Province, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Bacolod City, Cagayan, Quirino, Batanes, Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur and Zamboanga del Sur.

During his address, Go expressed solidarity and praised barangay leaders for their unwavering dedication, especially amid challenging times. He underscored the importance of supporting barangay officials to improve governance at the grassroots level.

The Senator reiterated his deep-rooted connection with barangay officials, sharing his experiences working closely with them in Davao City.

Go then acknowledged the presence of various LNB Chapter presidents, including Julius Tajanlangit from Antique, Celestino Martinez from Cebu, Romulo Cepedoza from Bohol, Joseph Lingo-Lingo from Siquijor, Richard Julius Sablan from Negros Occidental, Shaquille Teves from Negros Oriental, Bryan Paul Vargas from Cagayan, Rommel G. Torres from Quirino, Bernardo Mernelo from Batanes, John M. Babli-Ing from Nueva Vizcaya, Ryan John Pascua from Ilocos Norte, Constante Benzon from Ilocos Sur, Roel Amban from Zamboanga Del Sur, Franklyn Ong from Cebu City, Dante Borbajo from Mandaue City, Jasmine Chan from Lapu Lapu City and ady Gles Gonzales-Pallen from Bacolod City.