George Clooney and Brad Pitt shine at Venice Film Festival premiere of ‘Wolfs’

George Clooney and Brad Pitt turned heads and set the stage alight at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday night with the highly anticipated premiere of their new film, Wolfs. The cinematic event was nothing short of a spectacle, marked by a chaotic yet exhilarating atmosphere as fans flocked to catch a glimpse of the two Hollywood icons. The premiere, delayed by over 30 minutes due to the overwhelming crowd, saw both stars navigating the red carpet with their usual charisma, signing autographs and snapping selfies with excited fans.
As the film finally began, the excitement did not wane. Pitt and Clooney, ever the showmen, greeted the audience with enthusiastic “Buona sera!” The cinema buzzed with palpable energy, as ticketless fans scrambled for seats and some were even ejected to make room for latecomers. When the credits rolled, the crowd erupted in applause, granting the film a four-minute standing ovation—a fitting tribute to the star power of Pitt and Clooney, despite the premiere’s delayed start and the disorganized crowd.
Adding to the glamour of the night were the stars' significant others. George Clooney was joined by his wife, Amal, whose vibrant yellow dress and effortless elegance matched the evening's flair. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt made a splash with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, who marked her first official red carpet appearance beside the actor. Ines, exuding grace in a chic, understated gown, complemented Pitt’s dashing presence, making their debut together a memorable highlight of the festival.
The film, directed by Jon Watts and co-starring Amy Ryan and Poorna Jagannathan, follows two professional fixers, portrayed by Pitt and Clooney, who must join forces for a high-stakes job. The chemistry between the two leads, both on and off-screen, was evident as they celebrated the film’s success. Despite Watts’ absence due to a recent COVID-19 diagnosis, the evening continued with high spirits, with the duo relishing the celebration of their latest collaboration.
As the festival continues, Pitt and Clooney’s appearance at Venice remains a standout moment. With Wolfs set for a limited theatrical release on 20 September and an Apple TV+ debut on 27 September, the film’s premiere not only showcased the stars' enduring appeal but also underscored their ability to captivate audiences, both on the big screen and at glamorous events.
(Sources: People, Variety, Hello!)