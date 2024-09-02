George Clooney and Brad Pitt shine at Venice Film Festival premiere of ‘Wolfs’

George Clooney and Brad Pitt turned heads and set the stage alight at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday night with the highly anticipated premiere of their new film, Wolfs. The cinematic event was nothing short of a spectacle, marked by a chaotic yet exhilarating atmosphere as fans flocked to catch a glimpse of the two Hollywood icons. The premiere, delayed by over 30 minutes due to the overwhelming crowd, saw both stars navigating the red carpet with their usual charisma, signing autographs and snapping selfies with excited fans.

As the film finally began, the excitement did not wane. Pitt and Clooney, ever the showmen, greeted the audience with enthusiastic “Buona sera!” The cinema buzzed with palpable energy, as ticketless fans scrambled for seats and some were even ejected to make room for latecomers. When the credits rolled, the crowd erupted in applause, granting the film a four-minute standing ovation—a fitting tribute to the star power of Pitt and Clooney, despite the premiere’s delayed start and the disorganized crowd.