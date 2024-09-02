Gemao-less Gilas Youth pummeled Indonesia

Gilas Pilipinas Youth hammered Indonesia, 75-48, for its first win in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup at the Arena Complex in Jordan on Monday evening (Manila time).

Despite not fielding star guard Andy Gemao, who was ruled out due to a third metacarpal bone fracture during a tune-up game against Iran, Gilas Youth dominated the scene from start to finish.

Cabs Cabonilas led the Philippines with 19 points and eight rebounds while Nicholash Drei Lorenzo added 12 points to Gilas Youth.

Halmaheranno Aprianto Lolaru Hady led the Indonesians with 12 points in a losing effort.

The Philippines will go up against the home team, Jordan, on Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. (Manila time) at the same venue.

Gilas Youth need to finish at least second in Group C to advance to the knockout stages as they seek one of the top four slots for the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland.