Farmer shot dead in Abra

BAGUIO CITY — Another fatality has occurred in the Province of Abra, with a farmer being killed by two gunmen in Sitio Lugit, Patucannay, Tayum, Abra, at 4:30 PM on 1 September, 2024.

The victim, identified as Hidalgo Garcillano Villanueva, 41, was a married resident of Patucannay, Tayum, Abra.

Villanueva, originally from Tarlac City, was at a friend's house when the incident occurred. The suspects have been identified as John Lou Sindon Vista, a resident of Barangay Pulot, Lagayan, Abra, and Kaieth Jones Monhe, 21, a construction worker and resident of Barangay Budac, Tayum, Abra.

According to the police report, Villanueva was shot in the head, killing him instantly. The suspects then fled on foot to an unknown location.

Tayum Police personnel are conducting a manhunt operation for the suspects. The motive behind the killing and the type of firearm used are still under investigation.