Farm Fresh tapped as PLDT replacement

Farm Fresh will get a chance to participate in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference as a replacement team following the withdrawal of PLDT.

A league insider told DAILY TRIBUNE that the Foxies accepted the offer to join the short mid-season six-team tournament featuring foreign squads Est Cola of Thailand and repeat-seeking Japanese club Kurashiki Ablaze.

The tilt which will also have Cignal, Akari and Creamline is supposed to open on Wednesday but has been pushed back to a later date following the postponement of the final playdate of the Reinforced Conference Monday due to inclement weather caused by tropical storm “Enteng.”

The finale between the Cool Smashers and Chargers as well as the battle for third pitting the High Speed Hitters and HD Spikers have been moved to 4 September in a yet-to-be-announced venue.

Farm Fresh finished eighth following a quarterfinal exit in the import-laced contest at the hands of Akari, 25-17, 18-25, 22-25, 23-25.

The Foxies have yet to make an official announcement about their participation.

However, another source confirmed that the team is preparing for the tournament with a different import since Colombian Yeny Murillo left Manila days ago.

The spot vacated by PLDT, which cited health issues in its roster for its withdrawal, was also offered to other quarterfinalists Chery Tiggo, Petro Gazz and Capital1, however, their reinforcements have already bid adieu for other commitments.

Farm Fresh head coach Shota Sato will remain with the young squad, bannered by Trisha Tubu, Louie Romero, Caitlin Viray and Kate Santiago, and won’t return as deputy of Kurashiki Ablaze mentor Hideo Suzuki.

Suzuki serves as a consultant for the Foxies’ volleyball program.

Meanwhile, the league quashed the High Speed Hitters’ protest on their controversial, 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 26-24, 17-15, semifinal loss to Akari last Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The PVL junked the protest on Sunday as it stood by its decision that no net fault infraction was committed by Chargers middle Ezra Madrigal as per FIVB rules.

PLDT had the game under protest due to a contested unsuccessful net fault challenge in the closing juncture of the marathon match which eventually went Akari’s way.

In a strongly worded statement, the High Speed Hitters announced the league’s decision to deny the protest.