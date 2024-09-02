Entrepreneurial mindset gets AIF limelight

Discipline, sacrifices, commitment, and hard work — these are what a person must have to achieve their goals, may they be personal or in their career.

Raymund Berja, the first Filipino appointed as regional chief financial officer of the AirAsia super app, stressed in the recently concluded 10th Asian Innovation Forum of DAILY TRIBUNE the pivotal role of envisioning a trajectory for career and personal growth.

Talking to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, Berja underscored that having an entrepreneurial mindset will help one realize their aspirations and make an individual a better person.

In his discussion, he tacked the different principles of running a business, which are the 10 P’s: past, present, plan, place, product, price, promotion, process, performance and people.

“What we do today matters to our future. As I said earlier, to protect our future, we have to create it. It’s important that if we envision ourselves doing something or being something, it’s important what we do today,” Berja said.

Past gives lessons

“I have here past, present and future. This means the past, present, and future have potential. It’s a plan, right? There’s actually, it goes over time, not overnight. When you look at the past, it’s hindsight. You look at the past; you learn something from the past, which helped you to become who you are today,” he added.

The Filipino business leader added that in running a business, it’s important to understand what’s happening around to be able to balance what is relevant in the marketplace or in the market in which one is operating.

Aside from focusing on the 10 Ps of the entrepreneurial mindset, Berja said one must also center on his four P’s: patience, presence, perspective and prayer, further stressing that one’s success will not only be determined by his intellect or strength but also how he integrates his faith in what he does.

“It’s also important as a believer in terms of putting God in the equation of what you do. You have to let God be your silent partner in everything that you do. You have to trust Him in all your heart, in all your understanding, and all your mind,” he said.