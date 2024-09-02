‘Enteng’ washes away PVL finals

The final playdate of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference originally set Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum has been postponed due to inclement weather brought upon by tropical storm “Enteng.”

Heavy rains and flooding forced organizers to push back the knockout final and battle for third to 4 September in a yet-to-be-announced venue.

“Due to inclement weather brought by typhoon ‘Enteng,’ all Premier Volleyball League games scheduled for Monday, 2 September, have been postponed and will be moved to 4 September,” the league announced through its social media pages.

“Please stay tuned for updates on the rescheduled match dates.”

Unbeaten Akari, which is making its first championship appearance since joining the league in 2022, faces experienced powerhouse Creamline in the winner-take-all finale of the import-flavored tournament.

Clashing in the battle for third are sister teams Cignal and PLDT.

The Chargers secured their breakthrough final seat after beating the High Speed Hitters in a controversial, 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 26-24, 17-15, semifinal victory last Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

PLDT had put the game under protest due to a contested unsuccessful net fault challenge in the closing stretch of the marathon match. The league upheld the protest on Sunday citing no infraction was committed by Akari as per FIVB rules on net fault.

On the other hand, the Cool Smashers, looking to reclaim the title they last held in 2018, booted out the HD Spikers, 20-25, 26-28, 25-18, 27-25, 15-13, for their first championship appearance in the conference in five years.