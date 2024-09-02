'Enteng' disrupts power in 27 provinces

Tropical Storm "Enteng" has disrupted power across 27 provinces, affecting 38 electric cooperatives (ECs), according to a preliminary report released by the Energy Resiliency Task Force of the Department of Energy (DOE).



While 34 of them have restored normal operations, four ECs in Calabarzon, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas still face partial power interruptions.



Of the 512 municipalities affected, 467 have returned to normal operations. In total, 202,235 consumer connections were disrupted by the storm.



In a separate report, the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), the country's largest power distributor, is working to restore the service connections of thousands of customers in areas affected by Tropical Storm "Enteng".



The company said on Monday that around 28,000, representing less than 1 percent of its total customers, were affected by service interruptions as of noon.



The affected customers are mostly in Metro Manila and Cavite. The rest are in parts of Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, Batangas, and Quezon provinces.



“Our crews are working to restore power service to affected areas as soon as possible. We continue to monitor the situation and urge our customers to practice electrical safety,” Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said.



Notably, the DOE also confirmed that no on-grid power generation plants have been reported as affected by the storm.



However, several off-grid Diesel Power Plants in Masbate, Albay, Camarines Norte, Quezon, Aurora, and Samar remain on standby, awaiting clearance to energize distribution lines.



Some plants are operational but are undergoing line clearing and restoration activities.



Two dams in Benguet, managed by the National Power Corp., have scheduled spilling operations due to the storm. Meanwhile, seven dams in Mindanao continue normal discharge operations.



As of Monday morning, all transmission lines and facilities of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines are operating normally.