DSWD holds big summit

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has unveiled plans for its highly anticipated Humanitarian and Development Summit, scheduled for Wednesday at the Ortigas Center in Pasig City.

This crucial event seeks to enhance inclusivity and coordination between the government and private sector in addressing disaster response, risk reduction and responsive social protection.

The summit is set to serve as a comprehensive platform for exploring new collaborative strategies through the convergence of existing programs.

It will foster discussions that could potentially lead to the formulation of policies aimed at improving disaster risk management and program development.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Partnerships Building and Resource Mobilization, Ana Maria Paz Rafael, underscored that the one-day Summit is focused on promoting a whole-of-society approach to disaster management.

“The DSWD recognizes the significance of strategic partnerships and engaging stakeholders in delivering social welfare and development programs. By fostering collaboration and building networks with both local and international partners, we can enhance our provision of social protection services to the poor, marginalized and vulnerable sectors,” Rafael explained.

The event will feature a variety of interactive booths where select local and international partners, as well as suppliers of food and non-food items, will showcase their capabilities, resources and expertise in disaster response.

In addition to these booths, the Summit will include three breakout sessions designed to address key thematic issues and promote collaborative efforts: Supply Chain and Logistics, Digitalization and Innovations, and Walang Gutom.

Among the prominent attendees will be officials and representatives from several key organizations, including the Embassy of the United States of America, Australian Embassy in the Philippines, the World Bank and the World Food Programme, among others.