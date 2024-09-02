Distressed seafarers repatriated

Twenty-two of 23 Filipino seafarers from the crude oil tanker MT Sounion, which was recently attacked by Houthi rebels, were repatriated to the Philippines over the weekend.

The seafarers arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on three separate flights. They were provided assistance by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Each seafarer received P75,000 from the DMW Aksyon Fund and additional cash assistance from both OWWA and DSWD. They also received food, transportation, medical care, and psycho-social assessments.

The first 16 seafarers who arrived on Saturday were met by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac, who assured them of assistance and support from the government. The other six arrived on Sunday, while one crewman is awaiting repatriation.

The Greek-owned tanker, carrying 150,000 tons of crude oil, was attacked on 21 August. The crew was rescued by the French Navy.

Meanwhile, discussions on the release of other distressed Filipino seafarers, including those captured by Houthi rebels in June, remain stalled.

The Houthi rebels have insisted they will only release the seafarers when Israel ceases its actions in Gaza.

The DFA reminded Filipino seafarers they can exercise their “right to refuse sailing,” considering the escalating conflict in the Red Sea. The “right to refuse sailing” can be invoked by seafarers before embarking on ships bound for war-like or high-risk areas.

Seafarers exercising this right are entitled to benefits such as a bonus equal to their basic wage, double compensation for death or disability, repatriation at the company’s expense, and enhanced security measures equivalent to International Ship and Port Facility Security Code Level 3.