DAR empowers farmers through baking

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Monday said two Agrarian Reform Beneficiary Organizations (ARBOs) in Pangasinan are now fully prepared to launch their bakery businesses, following the receipt of a complete set of baking equipment provided by the Aboitiz Foundation’s Pilmico Animal Nutrition Corporation (PANC), and the DAR.

The initiative is part of the package provided to members of the Calapugan Agrarian Reform Cooperative of Natividad and the Maresma Multipurpose Cooperative of Balungao who recently completed their two-day breadmaking course under Project Farina: Empowering Bakers in North Luzon of the Aboitiz Foundation Inc., PANC and the DAR.

Aside from bakery livelihood kits, members of the two ARBOs were also provided with the necessary skills to ensure the sustainability and growth of their new enterprises.