Blaze engulfs training ship

Authorities reported on Monday that a training ship was engulfed by fire after being struck by a cargo vessel in the waters off Navotas City amid the heavy downpours brought by tropical storm “Enteng.”

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the vessel — identified as M/V Kamilla, a training ship anchored in the Navotas Anchorage Area — was hit by LCT GT Express, damaging the vessel’s bridge.

The collision occurred Monday morning when LCT GT Express, also anchored in the vicinity, was swept away by a strong current.

Reports said that the PCG attempted to deploy a floating asset to rescue the crew but was unsuccessful due to the strong currents and unfavorable weather conditions. At around 9:19 a.m., M/V Kamilla reported a fire onboard.

The ship’s owner informed the Coast Guard at 10:50 a.m. that the crew had abandoned the distressed vessel.

MTUG Phil Leyte responded to the incident and rescued 17 of the 18 crew members, bringing them to the Coast Guard Sub-Station Navotas.

The Bureau of Fire Protection Navotas Medical Team provided medical assistance to the rescued individuals.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard deployed BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406) to conduct firefighting operations and advised the ship’s master to file a marine protest at the Coast Guard Station Manila.