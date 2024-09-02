BBM pushes Phl maritime interests

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said the commemoration of Maritime and Archipelagic Awareness Month (MANA Mo) is an opportunity for Filipinos to engage in protecting the country’s maritime interests and marine resources against various threats.

In a video message posted on social media by the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) on Monday, Marcos called on the youth to participate in nationwide coastal cleanup and conservation activities as the country commemorates MANA Mo this September.

He noted that the Philippines is fortunate to be blessed with vast maritime and archipelagic resources that can be utilized for the benefit of all Filipinos.

“As stewards of this incredible gift, it is incumbent upon us to preserve and develop these resources to their fullest potential,” Marcos said.

He described this year’s celebration of MANA Mo as a “clarion call to raise greater consciousness” about maritime and archipelagic concerns.

“As this important occasion coincides with the observance of Fish Conservation Week, International Coastal Cleanup Day, and National Maritime Day, I encourage everyone, especially our youth, to support and join the countrywide coastal cleanup and conservation activities,” Marcos said.

“Everything starts with each of us, and with all of us working together, we will soon harvest the fruits of our hard work and realize a sustainable and greener future for everyone to enjoy,” he added.

Proclamation 316, series of 2017, declared every September Maritime and Archipelagic Nation Awareness Month, synchronizing the celebration of all maritime-related events and activities in a single month to increase awareness and appreciation of the Philippines’ vast maritime and archipelagic nature.

The Philippines is a maritime and archipelagic nation composed of more than 7,000 islands, with more than 14,000 coastal communities highly dependent on marine resources for their livelihood.