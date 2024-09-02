Bataan eyes enhanced English proficiency

BATAAN -— Provincial officials led by Governor Joet S. Garcia wanted to further enhance the English proficiency among Bataeños.

Although the Philippines has landed a commendable top position, ranking 20th out of 113 countries assessed during a recent English proficiency survey conducted by Swiss firm EF Education First (EF), Gov Garcia, board member Roman and the provincial board wanted to further uprgade the English profiency of students in the province.

“From 1 to 7 September, we are celebrating English Competency Week, as mandated by Provincial Ordinance 19, Series of 2022, authored by Hon. Antonino Roman,” Garcia said.

Roman is a US-educated and trained lawyer who had practiced in the United States for 20 years before joining local politics in Bataan.

The Ordinance marks a significant step in enhancing the English language skills of Bataeños, focused on both writing and speaking.

“As our province continues to grow and attract more foreign investors and tourists, it’s crucial that we are well-equipped to communicate effectively in English,” the governor pointed out.

Garcia said this “initiative not only aims to boost individual confidence and opportunities but also to position Bataan as a welcoming and globally competitive destination.”

During this week’s celebration, Garcia said, “we strongly encourage everyone, both public and private sectors, to actively engage in developing our English proficiency as we work together towards the attainment of progress for all.”

A survey report released last year, showed the Philippines ranked 20th out of 113 countries and second in Asia after Singapore for English proficiency. The survey conducted by EducationFirst, a Swiss international education company, that evaluates the countries on reading comprehension, listening and speaking skills.

Reports said the Philippines has secured a commendable position, ranking 20th out of 113 countries assessed in a recent English proficiency surveyconducted by Swiss firm EF Education First (EF). The EF English Proficiency Index core of the Philippines is 578, indicating a high level of proficiency in the English language.