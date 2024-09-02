Baseco coastal families evacuated

Around 31 families living in the sea wall of Baseco were immediately evacuated by the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office on Monday morning due to strong rains and winds brought about by typhoon “Enteng.”

Manila Social Welfare Department (MDSWD) Baseco satellite office officer-in-charge Maria Iza Mendoza said that the evacuees are now under their care.

A total of 131 individuals have been temporarily housed at H.J. Atienza Elementary School.

Families were from Block 2, sea wall site, Barangay 649, Baseco compound, Port Area.

Earlier, the local government of Manila has started its forced evacuation of families living in the sea wall, considered a highly critical area during typhoons, at 9 a.m. on Monday.

In a DAILY TRIBUNE interview, an evacuee identified as “Lolit” said that as the rain and strong waves continued to pound their houses, they were forced to vacate, leaving behind all their belongings.

They were convinced to yield to the rescue group.

Meantime, the MDSWD had provided modular tents with beddings at the temporary settlement area, the H.J. Atienza Elementary School in the Baseco compound, and was providing non-stop “hot meals.”

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, on the other hand, conducted an inspection at Isla Puting Bato, Tondo, where families have erected their light material houses at the breakwater.