Arriving passenger arrested for estafa at NAIA 3

A 37-year-old female passenger from Quezon City was arrested on 2 September 2024 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 following a joint operation by NAIA Police Station 3 and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Quezon City Field Unit (CIDG-QCFU). She faces charges of Estafa under a warrant issued by the Las Piñas City Regional Trial Court, with a recommended bail of P54,000.00.

The arrest was conducted in compliance with the Supreme Court's "Rules on the Use of Body-worn Cameras in the Execution of Warrant," ensuring the accused's constitutional rights were upheld. The accused is currently in CIDG-QCFU custody for further legal processing.