AFP ratches up Escoda patrols

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has intensified naval patrols and air surveillance at Escoda (Sabina) Shoal amid the increasing number of Chinese ships in the area, Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS), Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad, said Monday.

Trinidad said the military effort is in support of the ongoing law enforcement operations of the Philippine Coast Guard’s 97-meter ship, BRP Teresa Magbanua, which has been deployed at Escoda Shoal since 15 April to guard against foreign reclamation.

Trinidad reiterated that the primary objective of the deployment is “to advance our national interest and to safeguard our position at Escoda Shoal.”

This after the “sudden and unusual presence of crushed corals” was noted at the shoal and “to ensure that this was not man-made, that it was all-natural.”

“(The Magbanua) was deployed alone, we are watching it because there are reports of crushed corals being piled up there,” he said.

Trinidad said sending more naval assets to Escoda Shoal was still unlikely.

“So far, our Coast Guard will stay there, while our Navy and Air Force have increased their patrols by sea and by air,” Trinidad added.

As of 31 August, the Teresa Magbanua was outnumbered by three China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels, two People’s Liberation Army Navy ships, one Chinese hospital vessel, one research ship, and 47 Chinese maritime militia vessels.

The Magbanua was rammed thrice by a CCG ship on Saturday, resulting in damage to the PCG’s most modern ship, an attack that drew condemnation from the United States, Japan, Australia, Taiwan and the European Union.

China claims nearly the entire South China Sea, which overlaps the West Philippine Sea. A 2016 arbitral ruling recognized the Philippines’ 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone in the WPS, while declaring that there was no basis for China’s SCS territorial claim.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has reached out to the China over the ramming of the Teresa Magbanua, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said Monday.

“We have made the necessary approaches to China in terms of contacting them through various means to express our complaint and displeasure at what happened,” Manalo told reporters in an ambush interview at Malacañang.

Manalo said the Philippines also raised serious concerns as the CCG’s actions may escalate the situation in that part of the West Philippine Sea.

“Our concern is about raising tensions over what was basically just an innocent movement by the Philippines vessel,” he said.

He also lamented China’s accusation the Philippines had illegally entered what it claimed is Chinese territory.

Asked if the Philippines is keen on filing another arbitration case, Manalo said, “We’re contemplating, at the moment, possible approaches to this issue. And I think that in the coming days or weeks, we’ll probably have a better picture of where we’re headed on this. But certainly, it doesn’t help the situation.”