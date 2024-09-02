Abra farmer shot dead

BAGUIO CITY — Another fatality adds up to the number of victims of senseless killings in the Province of Abra in the first day of September this year.

A farmer was killed on the spot after two gunmen shot him inside a house in Sitio Lugit, Patucannay, Tayum, Abra at about 4:30 p.m. of Sunday, 1 September.

The victim was identified as Hidalgo Garcillano Villanueva, male, 41 years old, married and a resident of Patucannay, Tayum, Abra.

The victim is said to be a native of Tarlac City. The house where he was killed is owned by his friend.

The suspects were identified as John Lou Sindon Vista, a resident of Barangay Pulot, Lagayan, Abra and Kaieth Jones Monhe, 21, construction worker, and a resident of Barangay Budac, Tayum, Abra.

According to police report, Villanueva was shot on his head resulting in his instant death. The suspects then fled by foot to an unknown destination.

Personnel of the Tayum Police conducted a manhunt operation against the suspects. The motive behind the killing and the firearm used is yet to be determined.