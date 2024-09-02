50 Iwahig Prison personnel cleared

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said the 50 personnel of the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) in Palawan who underwent random illegal drug test were found negative of narcotics use.

The drug tests were conducted last 20 August aimed at ensuring a drug-free environment within IPPF and promote the health and safety of its personnel.

“All personnel yielded negative results, reflecting IPPF personnel’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism,” BuCor said.

“The selected personnel underwent the drug testing in a controlled and secured environment, ensuring the accuracy and confidentiality of the results,” it added.

Those who participated in the drug test were personnel from the offices of the Deputy Superintendent for Administration, Deputy Superintendent for Reformation, Deputy Superintendent for Security and Operations, Overseer, Communications and Tactical Operation Section, PDL Documents and Processing Section, Reception and Diagnostics Center, Human Resource Section, Accounting Section, Budget Section, Planning Section, Supply Section, General Services Division, Superintendent’s Office, Quick Response Team and various units and sections of other sub-colonies of IPPF such as Central Sub-colony, Montible Sub-colony, Inagawan Sub-colony and the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW)-Sta. Lucia.

The bureau said earlier that 878 personnel of the Davao Prison and Penal Farm also underwent drug testing last 20 August and all of them “yielded negative results.”