U.S. condemns Magbanua ramming

The United States and Taiwan have condemned China for its “dangerous and escalatory actions” in the West Philippine Sea after a Chinese Coast Guard vessel rammed the BRP Teresa Magbanua multiple times on Saturday afternoon at Escoda Shoal.

In a statement on Saturday (US time), US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said the US stands with its ally, the Philippines, and reaffirmed its commitment under the Mutual Defense Treaty.

“The United States stands with its ally, the Philippines, and condemns the dangerous and escalatory actions by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) against lawful Philippine maritime operations in the vicinity of Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea on 31 August,” the statement read.

The Philippine Coast Guard reported that a Chinese Coast Guard vessel “intentionally rammed” the BRP Teresa Magbanua on Saturday afternoon.

The BRP Teresa Magbanua, the PCG’s largest and most modern vessel, has been at Escoda Shoal since April following reports of China’s reclamation activities in the area.

According to the US, China’s “unlawful claims of ‘territorial sovereignty’ over ocean areas where no land territory exists, and its increasingly aggressive actions to enforce them, threaten the freedoms of navigation and overflight of all nations.”

Desist

“The United States reiterates its call for the PRC to comport its claims and actions with international law and to desist from dangerous and destabilizing conduct,” the statement said.

“The United States reaffirms that Article IV of the 1951 United States-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty extends to armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft — including those of its Coast Guard — anywhere in the South China Sea,” it added.

Over the weekend, China reiterated its call for the Philippines to remove the BRP Teresa Magbanua from Escoda Shoal, accusing the Philippines of “seriously undermining” regional peace and stability.

“We are telling the Philippines to immediately stop its adventurous behavior and sensationalism, immediately withdraw the 9701 ship on its own, and not to misjudge the situation or escalate the situation. Otherwise, the Philippines will be fully responsible for all consequences,” the Chinese Coast Guard said.

“China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands, including Xianbin Reef, and its adjacent waters. The Chinese Coast Guard is fully prepared to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” the statement added.

Escoda Shoal, also known as Sabina Shoal, is about 75 nautical miles from Palawan and is well within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Taiwan joined other countries in condemning China for what it referred to as “expansionist objectives” in the South China Sea, particularly in the West Philippine Sea.

Sea of confrontation

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) criticized China for engaging in “dangerous maneuvers, including approaching at close range, spraying water cannons, and even ramming the Philippine vessel.”

According to MoFA, China has taken deliberate action to “expand the area of confrontation with the Philippines from Second Thomas Shoal to other locations such as Scarborough Shoal, Sabina Shoal, Sandy Cay and Subi Reef.”

“Furthermore, China has deployed nearly 100 ships in the South China Sea, including navy, coast guard, maritime militia and scientific research vessels, and continues to frequently interfere with Philippine humanitarian replenishment missions,” it said.

“At the same time, it is using ‘rights protection’ as a pretext for using illegal, threatening, coercive and other nonpeaceful means to interfere with the navigation of other countries’ vessels. This is raising regional tensions,” MoFA added.

The ministry continued: “MoFA strongly condemns China’s hegemonic actions, which are clearly being taken with expansionist objectives in mind.”

Taiwan also emphasized that maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight “remains the consensus of the international community.”

“Taiwan opposes any threat to security in the South China Sea or actions that harm the regional status quo of peace and stability. Moreover, it gravely condemns any use of military force or coercion to interfere with other countries’ freedom of navigation,” the statement said.

Exercise restrain

“Taiwan solemnly urges all sides to exercise restraint, abide by international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and resolve differences via peaceful means,” it added.

At the same time, the self-ruled island nation affirmed that the South China Sea Islands “are part of the territory of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and that Taiwan enjoys rights over the South China Sea Islands and associated waters in accordance with international law and the law of the sea.”

“Taiwan will continue to work closely with like-minded countries to monitor developments in the South China Sea and jointly maintain regional peace and stability,” the statement said.

“The government of Taiwan will continue to handle South China Sea affairs prudently in accordance with the four principles and five actions,” it added.

Taiwan, an ally of the United States, is considered by China as part of its territory to be retaken one day — by force, if necessary.