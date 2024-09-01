Top terror buster turns peacebuilder

Lt. Gen. Ernesto C. Torres Jr. (Ret.) stands as a pillar of transformation within the Philippine military and national peace efforts. His career, which began over two decades ago in the Philippine Army, has evolved from dismantling New People's Army (NPA) guerrilla fronts to leading the nation's peace-building initiatives as the Executive Director of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

His career exemplifies the shift from combat operations to fostering sustainable peace and development, marking a significant transition from a military leader to a peacemaker.

Torres' military career is marked by his swift rise through the ranks, attributed to his exceptional leadership and operational success.

His tenure as Commander of the 1003rd Infantry Brigade from May 2017 to March 2019 was particularly noteworthy.

During this period, he played a crucial role in reducing the influence of the NPA in Southern Mindanao. His brigade's operations led to the downgrading of the Pulang Bagani Company (PBC) 1, one of the NPA's most formidable units, from a company-sized unit to a platoon.

This achievement was a testament to Torres' strategic acumen and his ability to execute complex military operations effectively.

Torres has distinguished himself in the dismantling of three Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) formations: Guerilla Front Committee (GFC) 54, PBC 2 and PBC 3.

This feat, rarely accomplished by any infantry brigade, constituted a critical blow to the NPA's Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC).

Under his leadership, the 1003rd Infantry Brigade liberated Davao City and its surrounding provinces from the influence of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

These operations not only weakened the NPA's hold on the region but also paved the way for the return of government services and the restoration of normalcy in conflict-affected communities.

Despite the challenges posed by a unilateral ceasefire during the 2016 to 2017 peace negotiations, Torres maintained a strategic focus on reducing NPA activities in the region. His leadership during this period was instrumental in creating the conditions necessary for the eventual dismantling of NPA formations.

His ability to adapt to the changing dynamics of the conflict and maintain operational momentum during the ceasefire highlighted his strategic foresight and commitment to the mission.

Task force leader

In 2023, shortly after retiring from active military service, Torres was appointed as the Executive Director of NTF-ELCAC by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. His appointment marked a new chapter in his career, transitioning from military operations to leading a nationwide peace-building initiative.

The NTF-ELCAC, established through Executive Order 70 by former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2018, aims to implement a whole-of-nation approach to achieving sustainable peace. As the head of this task force, Torres has focused on reintegrating former rebels into society and ensuring their successful transition to peaceful and productive lives.

One of Torres' key responsibilities as the Executive Director of NTF-ELCAC is overseeing the implementation of the Barangay Development Program (BDP).

This program, which targets barangays previously affected by insurgency, is central to the task force's efforts to sustain peace and foster development in conflict-affected areas. Under Torres' leadership, the BDP has made significant progress in improving the quality of life in these communities.

As of August 2024, the BDP has overseen the completion of over 1,100 kilometers of farm-to-market roads, 655 classrooms and significant advancements in rural electrification, water systems and health facilities. These infrastructure projects are essential to the long-term development of conflict-affected areas, providing much-needed services and opportunities for economic growth. Torres has emphasized the importance of these projects in sustaining peace and preventing the resurgence of insurgency in these areas.

Torres' leadership in NTF-ELCAC has also been marked by his commitment to ensuring that all projects under the BDP are completed on time. Despite challenges such as delayed fund releases and the need for due diligence by local government units (LGUs), Torres has worked tirelessly to address these issues and ensure that projects are delivered as planned. His hands-on approach and dedication to the mission have earned him the respect and trust of both government officials and the communities he serves.

One of the hallmarks of Torres' leadership is his emphasis on a whole-of-nation approach to peace-building.

He has consistently advocated for the involvement of all sectors of society in the peace process, recognizing that sustainable peace can only be achieved through a collective effort.

This approach has been central to the success of NTF-ELCAC, as it has brought together government agencies, local communities and civil society organizations to work towards a common goal.

In addition to his work with the BDP, Torres has also been involved in other initiatives aimed at promoting peace and development.

He has played a key role in the implementation of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program, which provides assistance to former rebels who have chosen to return to the fold of the law.

This program, which includes livelihood assistance, education and skills training, is critical to the reintegration of former rebels into society and their successful transition to a peaceful life.

Torres' work with NTF-ELCAC has not been without challenges. The task force has faced criticism from some quarters, particularly from groups who view its activities as a continuation of the military's counterinsurgency operations.

However, Torres has remained steadfast in his commitment to the mission, emphasizing that the task force's primary goal is to achieve sustainable peace through development and the reintegration of former rebels into society.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed. In recognition of his contributions to peace and security, Torres has received several awards and commendations throughout his career.

These include the Distinguished Service Star, the Gold Cross Medal and the Philippine Legion of Honor. These accolades are a testament to his dedication and service to the country, both as a military officer and as a peace-builder.

As he continues to lead NTF-ELCAC, Torres remains focused on the task at hand. He recognizes that the road to sustainable peace is long and fraught with challenges, but he is determined to see it through.

His commitment to the mission, combined with his strategic vision and leadership, makes him a key figure in the Philippines’ ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace.