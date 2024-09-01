Tondo mishap injures 1

Authorities reported that a senior citizen was injured and several vehicles were damaged early Sunday morning when steel bars fell from a trailer truck in Manila.

Reports disclosed that a certain Merlinda Rabo, the owner of a small store, was badly hurt when the steel bars landed on her store while she was sleeping.

Three parked motorcycles — a Honda PCX, a Yamaha Mio I, and a Honda ACHI — were also damaged.

Police from the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit identified the truck driver as Leopoldo dela Cruz.

Initial investigations showed that the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. when the Isuzu Giga tractor truck made a U-turn on the northbound lane of M. Lopez Boulevard, causing the steel bar cargo to fall.

The scattered steel bars caused significant traffic congestion. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office worked together to remove the steel bars and restore normal traffic flow.