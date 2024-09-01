Team Liquid, Aurora bounce back on final day of Week 3

ESPORTS

Defending MPL PH champion Team Liquid PH and newcomer Aurora both bounced back from their respective defeats on Week 3 Day 3 of MPL PH Season 14 this Sunday evening at Green Sun in Makati.

After losing via sweep at the hands of two-time world champion Falcons AP Bren yesterday, Team Liquid PH immediately got back into the winning column as it took down the struggling Blacklist International via sweep.

Aurora, meanwhile, scored a thrilling 2-1 victory over a winless TNC Pro Team after falling short against top seed Fnatic ONIC PH last Friday. The win saw Aurora climb to no. 3 of the regular season with 4 points while Team Liquid PH is at no. 5 with 3 points.

