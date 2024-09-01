Tamaraws gore Knights, bag playoff berth

Far Eastern University’s depth and composure spelled the difference in the endgame as it repulsed Letran College, 26-24, 22-25, 25-19, 29-27, in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila on Sunday.

Powered by team captain Jelord Talisayan and reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines Best Opposite Spiker Dryx Saavedra, who notched 15 and 14 points respectively, the Tamaraws secured the first playoff berth in the eight-team pre-season tournament, boosting their record to 5-1.

The win also pushed FEU to the top of the standings, overtaking De La Salle University (4-1), anchored on a three-game winning streak.

Saavedra’s offensive firepower was on full display, converting 11 of his 28 spike attempts.

Talisayan, meanwhile, showcased his defensive tenacity, recording a game-high three blocks.

“We are thankful because this game showed how far the team can go,” said FEU head coach Ed Orcullo.

“We just told them to play the way we trained every day. The instruction as simply for the players to play what they have been trained to do.”

Despite trailing by as many as six points in the fourth set (11-17), the Tams unleashed a 9-3 run to tie the match at 20. They maintained their momentum and outlasted the Knights in an intense extended frame.

A crosscourt hit by Amet Bituin, followed by a crucial net touch error by Letran’s John Arano, sealed the Tamaraws’ hard-fought victory, crushing the Knights’ playoff aspirations.

FEU will wrap up its elimination campaign against Emilio Aguinaldo College on 8 September at noon, a match expected to further solidify their playoff positioning.

John Bautista delivered an impressive 17 points, including 13 attacks, two blocks and two aces for Letran while Andrew Abeto and Vince Himzon contributed with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Despite their efforts, the Knights fell short and dropped to sixth place with a 2-4 record, with one game remaining.