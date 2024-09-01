Starbooks Whiz Bee set on 19 September

Lauis National High School in Candelaria, Zambales received last week its Science and Technology Academic and Research-based Openly Operated Kiosk System (Starbooks) from the Department of Science and Technology (DoST).

Starbooks is an e-learning resources that can be used by teachers even without internet connectivity. It was developed by the DoST’s Science and Technology Information Institute (STII) to enhance science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics literacy among students and educators. Supporting the distribution of the educational kiosk is BPI Foundation (BPIF), the corporate social responsibility arm of the Ayala Group bank.

Recent deployments of Starbooks in Zamboanga, Albay and Sorsogon have brought digital learning resources to thousands of students and teachers. In Cadalagan Elementary School (CES) in Zamboanga, faculty members welcomed Starbooks with the support of BPI regional manager Eda Silapan and DoST and STII local region representatives.​

“The resources of our students are limited to digital gadgets because we are in the rural area. We are grateful that the knowledge of our students will be expanded through Starbooks,” said teacher Rio La Luna of CES in a Facebook post.

Similarly, in Albay, Starbooks were distributed to Balogo High School, where over 1,000 students and teachers are now utilizing the digital library. The deployment included a hands-on trial of the system.

In Sorsogon, the Starbooks was introduced at Sorsogon Pilot Elementary School, which serves 2,528 students and 88 teachers.

This widespread initiative underscores BPIF’s commitment to inclusive development, ensuring that even in the most underserved areas, students have opportunities to learn, grow and succeed.​​

Meanwhile, the DoST is holding a Starbooks Whiz Bee for Grade 10 students enrolled in the current school year in Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Region 3. The competition aims to challenge the mathematical and scientific knowledge of students from Starbooks beneficiary schools.

The contest also aims to foster camaraderie and critical thinking.

BPIF is offering winners prizes such as tablets, mobile phones and powerbanks, Enchanted Kingdom all-day passes and gift certificates.

Registration to the Starbooks Whiz Bee is until noon tomorrow, 3 September, through tinyurl.com/STARBOOKSWhizBee or by scanning the QR code of the contest posted on the DoST-STARBOOK Facebook page. The contest mechanics are in tinyurl.com/WhizBeeMechanics.

The Starbooks Whiz Bee will be held on 19 September from 8 a.m. to 12 noon as part of the 2024 National Youth Science, Technology and Innovation Festival, at the PICC Center State in Pasay City.