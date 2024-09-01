SM shines spotlight on Little Stars, beauty fair this week

This year, thousands of aspiring stars auditioned across 70 SM malls nationwide. The Grand Finals will feature performances by 28 young singers, dancers, and actors, all looking to become the SM Little Stars 2024 Grand Winner. With over P15 million in prizes, the stage is set for an exciting finale.

In addition to the live performances, a new segment called Mr. and Miss SM Malls Online allows the public to vote for their favorite contestants via the SM Malls Online app. Fans and families can show their support and vote by 7 September to help their favorites win.

Beauty Fair

Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Beauty Philippines being held at SM Megamall's Mega Fashion Hall is on its last day today, 1 September.

Supported by SM Supermalls, the event will feature locally-made beauty and wellness products from Micro-, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This fair offers visitors a chance to explore and support homegrown brands in the beauty industry.